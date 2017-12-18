Fire breaks out at snack shop in Mumbai, 12 people declared dead

At least 12 people were killed when a fire broke out at a shop in Mumbai's Saki Naka-Kurla area in the early hours today, an official said.



The blaze erupted in the shop at Makaria Compound on Khairani Road around 4.25 am following which the structure collapsed, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's management cell said.



The persons who were working inside got trapped, he said.The fire brigade and the police reached the spot and rushed the 12 victims to a hospital where doctors declared them dead before admission, the official said.The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.Further details were awaited.