Fire breaks out in Thane's 'Girija Heights' highrise; 150 evacuated

ANI  |  Thane (Maharashtra) [India] 

Girija Heights building in Thane

A fire broke out in the Girija Heights building in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday.

Fire brigade and other emergency services have rushed to the spot.

Earlier in the day, a fire officer was injured while dousing the flames on the fourth floor of the Navrang Studio in Mumbai's Lower Parel.

About 12 firefighting vehicles were engaged in bringing the fire under control, said official sources.

This incident comes less than a month after the massive Kamala Mills compound fire on December 29, 2017, in which 14 people were killed and 12 suffered critical injuries.

Further details are awaited.
First Published: Fri, January 19 2018. 16:47 IST

