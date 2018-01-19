Fire breaks out in Thane's 'Girija Heights' highrise; 150 evacuated

A fire broke out in the Heights building in Maharashtra's on Friday.

and other emergency services have rushed to the spot.

Earlier in the day, a was injured while dousing the flames on the fourth floor of the in Mumbai's Lower Parel.

About 12 firefighting vehicles were engaged in bringing the fire under control, said official sources.

This incident comes less than a month after the massive compound fire on December 29, 2017, in which 14 people were killed and 12 suffered critical injuries.

Further details are awaited.