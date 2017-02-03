Fire in accounts branch of Rashtrapati Bhavan

No one was hurt in the blaze though some furniture was damaged

A broke out on Friday morning in the of but it was doused within minutes.



No one was hurt in the blaze though some furniture was damaged.



A call was received at 8.45 am about a in Rashtrapati Bhavan's accounts branch, said an official from Delhi Services.



Six tenders were rushed to the spot and the was doused within 10 minutes.



An inverter, a chair and a table were gutted in the fire. The cause of is suspected to be a short-circuit and further probe is underway, he said.



A few days back a minor in the server room of Parliament House had caused panic ahead of the Budget Session.

Press Trust of India