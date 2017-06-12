Firing along LoC: Army 'retaliates effectively' as Pak violates ceasefire

Heavy shelling and firing exchanges between Indian and Pakistani troops began on Monday on the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence official said.

The Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars at 6.20 am on Monday along the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector.

"They first initiated small arms and automatic gunfire, but later used mortars, the official said. "The firing is going on and our forces are effectively retaliating."

The posts are retaliating strongly and effectively.

Earlier on Sunday, the Army violated in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector.

The Rangers had, earlier in the day, violated unprovoked on forward Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector at 10.45 am.

The posts retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing continued for about 45 minutes.

No injuries or damages was reported

In the another incident earlier in the day, the Army retaliated to a violation by along the LoC in the Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri district at 9.45 am.

On Saturday, the Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district along the LoC.

In all these incidents, the posts retaliated effectively.

Reports from Mendhar said some cattle were injured as shells fired from across the LoC landed in civilian areas.