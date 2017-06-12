Firing along LoC: Army 'retaliates effectively' as Pak violates ceasefire

-
Heavy shelling and firing exchanges between Indian and Pakistani troops began on Monday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence official said.
The Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars at 6.20 am on Monday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector.
"They first initiated small arms and automatic gunfire, but later used mortars, the official said. "The firing is going on and our forces are effectively retaliating."
The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively.
Reports from Mendhar said some cattle were injured as shells fired from across the LoC landed in civilian areas.
