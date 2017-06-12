TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Firing along LoC: Army 'retaliates effectively' as Pak violates ceasefire

'They first initiated small arms and automatic gunfire, but later used mortars', an official said

Agencies  |  Jammu 

Indian Army personnel taking positions
Indian Army personnel taking positions

Heavy shelling and firing exchanges between Indian and Pakistani troops began on Monday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence official said.

The Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars at 6.20 am on Monday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector.

"They first initiated small arms and automatic gunfire, but later used mortars, the official said. "The firing is going on and our forces are effectively retaliating."

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively.

Earlier on Sunday, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector.

The Pakistan Rangers had, earlier in the day, violated unprovoked ceasefire on forward Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector at 10.45 am.

The Indian Army posts retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing continued for about 45 minutes.

No injuries or damages was reported

In the another incident earlier in the day, the Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in the Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri district at 9.45 am.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district along the LoC.

In all these incidents, the Indian Army posts retaliated effectively.

Reports from Mendhar said some cattle were injured as shells fired from across the LoC landed in civilian areas.

