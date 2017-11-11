First Indian wheat consignment via Chabahar reaches Afghanistan

In a significant sign of trilateral cooperation, the first consignment of wheat from India to Afghanistan, that was flagged off by External Affairs Minister and her Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani on October 29, reached the Afghan city of Zaranj near the Iran- border on Saturday via the Iranian port of Chabahar, thereby bypassing Pakistan.

"1st India wheat shipment via # welcomed into Zaranj # with traditional song, dance and joy! Proud moment!!," Indian Ambassador to Manpreet Vohra tweeted.

Vohra said that pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Afghan President and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani decorated Zaranj as the shipment arrived.

The shipment to comes in the wake of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's one-day visit to India on October 24. India is a major development aid partner for strife-torn

While flagging off the shipment on October 29, also thanked Iran "for providing assistance in facilitating the movement of this gift through Port".

"This shows the convergence between the ancient civilisations of India, and Iran to spur unhindered flow of commerce and trade throughout the region," she said.

The shipment is part of a commitment made by India to supply 1.1 million tonnes of wheat for the people of on a grant basis.

This is the first shipment to go to through after the trilateral agreement to develop the port as a transport and transit corridor between India, Iran and were signed by Prime Minister with Iranian and Afghan Presidents Hassan Rouhani and Ashraf Ghani, respectively, in May last year.

