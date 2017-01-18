First large order of ballistic helmets for jawans provides hope for army

In April 2001, Sepoy Govind Ram was the leading scout of a Rashtriya Rifles patrol, moving cautiously along National Highway 1A on the outskirts of Bijbehara. As the patrol came under fire from a two-story building ahead, a bullet grazed his temple and thudded into the interior of the steel “bullet proof patka” on his head --- improvised head protection that covers only the top of soldiers’ heads. The bullet ricocheted into his skull; he was dead within seconds. Fifteen years and hundreds of dead soldiers later, the army last month finally signed a Rs 175 crore ...