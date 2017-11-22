First time majority of GES attendees will be women, says Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor, has said that a majority of delegates attending the upcoming (GES) are women.

Speaking about the eighth edition of the annual summit in a telephonic press briefing, Ivanka said, "It's the first time women will be the majority of participants at Currently, 52.5 percent of our entrepreneurs will be women attending from over 127 different countries."

The United States' first daughter described the summit as "an open and collaborating environment to the exchange of ideas, to broaden network and to empower entrepreneurs, [and] take their ideas and passion to the next level."

Ivanka, who leads the U.S. delegation at the summit, revealed that she will be participating in the opening evening on November 28 alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on November 29, she will be on a panel.

In addition to delivering a keynoted draft, Ivanka will be participating in two panels, speaking on the topics- 'Women Entrepreneurial Leadership' and 'Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training'.

Ivanka also focused on increasing the bilateral ties between the U.S. and India through the summit.

"U.S. and India will continue to work together to increase economic opportunities and inclusive growth. I very much look forward to my visit and seeing Prime Minister Modi," she said.

India and the United States will jointly host the eighth annual at the International Convention Centre from November 28 to 30.

The is taking the lead in organising this summit.

Under the theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All," the summit will primarily focus on Energy and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Technology and Digital Economy, and Media and Entertainment sectors.

Over 1600 delegates, including entrepreneurs and investors, from 160 countries are expected to participate in the three-day-summit.

Since the inception of in 2010, it has travelled across the world from Washington D.C. to Istanbul, Dubai, Marrakech, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, Silicon Valley, and now, finally

This year is the first time the will be hosted in South Asia, and the event will highlight India's enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship - including actions by the government to increase the ease of doing business, eliminating unnecessary regulations, and supporting start-ups.

