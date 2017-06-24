Fish as medicine for rheumatoid arthritis

Eating fish may help reduce joint pain and swelling of rheumatoid arthritis

Eating may help reduce the and swelling of rheumatoid arthritis, a new study has found.



Researchers studied 176 people in a larger study who had had physical exams and and filled out frequency questionnaires that indicated their consumption of various types of non-fried



The study, in Care & Research, categorised the participants into groups by consumption: less than one serving a month, one a month, one to two a week, and more than two a week. To rate the severity of symptoms they used a “disease activity score” that assigns a number based on the degree of swelling and pain.



After controlling for race, sex, body mass index, smoking, education, oil supplement use, duration of rheumatoid symptoms and other and behavioural characteristics, they found the average disease activity score in each group declined as intake increased.



The lead author, Sara K. Tedeschi, an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said that this is an observational study and does not prove cause and effect.



Still, the observed reductions in pain and swelling from the lowest to the highest group in intake is clinically significant. “The magnitude of the effect,” she said, “is large — about one-third of the expected magnitude of the standard drug treatment of rheumatoid with methotrexate.”

© 2017 The New York Times News Service

Nicholas Bakalar | NYT