Fit-again Faf, Steyn named in SA's full strength squad against India

Proteas captain and pacer have been included in South Africa's squad for the first Test match of 2018 Freedom Series against India.

Both cricketers were ruled out of the inaugural day-night Test against Zimbabwe because of a viral infection.

According to Sport24, all-rounder Chris Morris has also been added to the 15-man squad.

Morris has recovered from a groin injury and will be replacing fast bowler

There is still no specialist wicketkeeper to cover for Quinton de Kock in the squad.

De Kock picked up a hamstring strain in the against Zimbabwe.

He is expected to recover in time for the Test starting at Newlands on January 5.

However, if he does not, then the selectors will be forced to give the gloves to former wicket-keeper - batsman AB de Villiers.

The India-South Africa series will include three Test matches, six one-day internationals and three T20I's.

South Africa squad: (Captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada,