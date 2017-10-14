Fit & Proper: Balancing Diwali's sweetness overload

With festivities in full swing it’s easy to give in to the temptation and gorge on mithais
and chocolates that keep pouring in. While we may pledge to go easy on the sweets
during festive season, many of us make dietary errors that can take a toll on health
and leave us battling those bulges. Here are some of the common diet
mistakes that people make during festivities and how these can be avoided:
White sugar and white flour
Instead of white opt for brown sugar or jaggery when making sweets
at home. White sugar contains traces of sulphur that enter during the refining process. That is why sweets
with white sugar can be worse. One should prefer sweets
made up of wheat flour, milk and jaggery.
Reusing oil
The biggest blunder many sweet shops make is that they reuse oil
while frying sweets.
Reusing the oils creates free radicals, which harm the body by clogging the arteries, causing acidity and heartburn. One should opt for baked or steamed options such as dhokla
or khandvi
.
Skipping meals and fruits
One of the most common mistakes during festive season
is going to parties on an empty stomach. The overeating that follows is a major reason for weight gain.
Not having enough water
Sipping cold drinks can make one even more dehydrated while increasing the calorie intake. Drinking water
at regular intervals is important to detox. Coconut, watermelon juice et cetera are good options to keep fluid levels up during festive season.
Portion control
Practicing portion control is important as overeating puts strain on the liver and also can lead to high cholesterol, high BP and sugar. Small and frequent meals are advisable.
Alcohol
has empty calories and causes dehydration. Cocktails which are a combination of alcohol
and juices should also be avoided as they contain a lot of calories and, still, cause dehydration.
Some tips
-
Enjoy your meals and savour each bite
-
Overconsumption of fat leads to weight gain. Limit eating cream-based food
-
Remember your 2+2- Most fruit and vegetables are naturally low in fat and high in fibre, vitamins and minerals. Start your meals with a generous helping of fresh salad dressed with lemon juice. Opt for fresh fruit for dessert.
-
Try healthy cooking- Make brown rice pulao, sweeten kheer with jaggery and opt for fruit salad instead of ras malai.
