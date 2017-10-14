Fit & Proper: Balancing Diwali's sweetness overload

With festivities in full swing it’s easy to give in to the temptation and gorge on mithais and chocolates that keep pouring in. While we may pledge to go easy on the during festive season, many of us make dietary errors that can take a toll on and leave us battling those bulges. Here are some of the common mistakes that people make during festivities and how these can be avoided:

White sugar and white flour



Instead of white opt for brown sugar or jaggery when making at home. White sugar contains traces of sulphur that enter during the refining process. That is why with white sugar can be worse. One should prefer made up of wheat flour, milk and jaggery.

Reusing oil



The biggest blunder many sweet shops make is that they reuse while frying Reusing the oils creates free radicals, which harm the body by clogging the arteries, causing acidity and heartburn. One should opt for baked or steamed options such as dhokla or khandvi.

Skipping meals and fruits

One of the most common mistakes during is going to parties on an empty stomach. The overeating that follows is a major reason for weight gain.

Not having enough water

Sipping cold drinks can make one even more dehydrated while increasing the calorie intake. Drinking at regular intervals is important to detox. Coconut, watermelon juice et cetera are good options to keep fluid levels up during

Portion control

Practicing portion control is important as overeating puts strain on the liver and also can lead to high cholesterol, high BP and sugar. Small and frequent meals are advisable.

consumption

has empty calories and causes dehydration. Cocktails which are a combination of and juices should also be avoided as they contain a lot of calories and, still, cause dehydration.

Some tips

Eat slowly

Enjoy your meals and savour each bite

Go easy on fat

Overconsumption of fat leads to weight gain. Limit eating cream-based food

Remember your 2+2- Most fruit and vegetables are naturally low in fat and high in fibre, vitamins and minerals. Start your meals with a generous helping of fresh salad dressed with lemon juice. Opt for fresh fruit for dessert.