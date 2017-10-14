JUST IN
Fit & Proper: Balancing Diwali's sweetness overload

While we may pledge to go easy on sweets during festive season, many of us make dietary errors that can take a toll on health. Here are some tips on what to avoid

Sunita Roy Chowdhury 

Sunita Roy Chowdhury, Chief Dietician, BLK Super Speciality Hospital.

With festivities in full swing it’s easy to give in to the temptation and gorge on mithais and chocolates that keep pouring in. While we may pledge to go easy on the sweets during festive season, many of us make dietary errors that can take a toll on health and leave us battling those bulges. Here are some of the common diet mistakes that people make during festivities and how these can be avoided:

White sugar and white flour

Instead of white opt for brown sugar or jaggery when making sweets at home. White sugar contains traces of sulphur that enter during the refining process. That is why sweets with white sugar can be worse. One should prefer sweets made up of wheat flour, milk and jaggery.

Reusing oil
 
The biggest blunder many sweet shops make is that they reuse oil while frying sweets. Reusing the oils creates free radicals, which harm the body by clogging the arteries, causing acidity and heartburn. One should opt for baked or steamed options such as dhokla or khandvi.

Skipping meals and fruits

One of the most common mistakes during festive season is going to parties on an empty stomach. The overeating that follows is a major reason for weight gain.

Not having enough water

Sipping cold drinks can make one even more dehydrated while increasing the calorie intake. Drinking water at regular intervals is important to detox. Coconut, watermelon juice et cetera are good options to keep fluid levels up during festive season.

Portion control

Practicing portion control is important as overeating puts strain on the liver and also can lead to high cholesterol, high BP and sugar. Small and frequent meals are advisable.

Alcohol consumption

Alcohol has empty calories and causes dehydration. Cocktails which are a combination of alcohol and juices should also be avoided as they contain a lot of calories and, still, cause dehydration.

Some tips

  • Eat slowly
  • Enjoy your meals and savour each bite
  • Go easy on fat
  • Overconsumption of fat leads to weight gain. Limit eating cream-based food
  • Remember your 2+2- Most fruit and vegetables are naturally low in fat and high in fibre, vitamins and minerals. Start your meals with a generous helping of fresh salad dressed with lemon juice. Opt for fresh fruit for dessert.
  • Try healthy cooking- Make brown rice pulao, sweeten kheer with jaggery and opt for fruit salad instead of ras malai.
First Published: Sat, October 14 2017. 22:57 IST

