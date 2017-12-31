Fit & Proper: Confused about knee replacement?

Maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle has a huge advantage for your knees; it can help you stay away from arthritis and related problems. However, if an injury or arthritis is making it difficult to bend or flex your knee joints, it’s essential to consult a doctor.



As the impact of the damage increases, it not only is very painful but it can also hamper day-to-day physical activities. This is common in people above 50 years of age.







The need for arises when the pain is severe and one has to depend on pain killers. But knee pain doesn’t necessarily mean Sometimes physiotherapy, weight loss and lifestyle changes can help.Opt for a complete check-up. Find out if there is a need for bilateral or single Physically fit individual can easily opt for Bilateral knee replacementHowever, increased pressure in the knee especially among obese patients can lead to deformity like a bent knee which may cause stress fractures or related complications.For surgery, the physiological matters and not chronological.Two types of — Partial and TotalIn partial only the affected portion is replaced, this is mostly advised for younger patients in the early fifties.In a Total Knee Replacement, complete is done. Those above 60 years of age commonly opt for this. One among the two is chosen depending on the extent of knee involvement and on the requirement of the patientKnee recovery time varies from person to person, it can take anywhere between 20 days to 1.5 months, for some it can go up to three months as well.It is necessary to give enough time for the knee to get used to the replacement, for initial few days support will be required while walking.Physiotherapy is essential to strengthen muscles, ice fermentation can also be done at regular intervalsImprovement of balance and muscle strength is important to be able to walk independently.Regular consumption of medicines and bending the knee or sitting on low seating should be avoided.The rate of complication is quite low, around 2 to 4% chances of complicationsOnly 1-2% risk of infection depending on medical history and co morbid conditions of the patient. As these patients are bed ridden for a longer period, they may develop clot in feet like Deep Vein Thrombosis, with the help of mechanical methods and medication, we can avoid further complicationsRegular consumption of Calcium supplements, exercise and maintaining weight is essential for better results post-surgery.