Fit & Proper: How to prevent heatstroke

Your weekly health guide

How do you explain in medical terms?



When the body temperature is greater than 104° F (40° C), it is termed as prolonged exposure to along with hot, dry skin and central abnormalities such as delirium, convulsions, or



is of two types: non-exertional, and exertional. Irrespective of the type, instant medical attention is essential as soon as symptoms show up.



Who are the most vulnerable?



It is most likely to affect infants, the elderly, athletes and outdoor workers.



What precautions should be taken?



The following precautions can be taken:

Stay indoors as much as possible and avoid exposure to the direct sunlight for long periods

Avoid wearing tight clothes as they don’t allow your body to cool easily

Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, it maintains the electrolyte balance in your body

Avoid packaged juices that are high in calories; also avoid caffeine and alcohol, which may cause dehydration

Avoid too much of travelling and stay in; restrict travelling in peak sun

Eat light food and avoid spicy food

If you are on fluid restricted diets or have any pre-condition such as epilepsy, kidney, liver or heart disease, consult your doctors before increasing fluid intake

R K Singal Principal Consultant & Director and Coordinator of Medical & Allied Services, BLK Super Speciality Hospital

Body temperature is greater than 104° F

Seizures

Nausea

Confusion

Dry flushed skin

Lack of sweating

Possible delirium, and sometimes loss of consciousness or even

Next week: Beat your smoke triggers

R K Singal

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

Before administering medication, it is better to move the affected person from direct sunlight to a cooler place. Immediately take off extra clothes and spray cold water to low the body temperature. Use ice packs if the temperature doesn't come down. Normal medicines can be given for temperature, vomiting and an upset stomach and so on. It is not advisable to self-medicate. Just increase the fluid intakeFollowing are the main symptoms of a heatstroke:Once you recover from heatstroke, try to follow the precautionary measures that the doctor prescribes such as avoiding exposure to direct sunlight and heat, drinking plenty of fluids, staying indoors, and eating light food. Also take the prescribed medication before going outdoors.