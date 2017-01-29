Fit & proper: How to prevent tennis elbow

TRENDING ON BS
Tennis elbow is a condition characterised by an injury to the muscles and tendon area around the elbow, especially the outer bony area attached to the muscles of the forearm. In medical terms, it is also called ‘lateral epicondylitis’ or ‘medial epicondylitis’, depending upon the location of the problem. These muscles allow you to extend your wrist, and in case of an injured elbow, the person is unable to move his or her hand freely. The condition is related to degenerative changes rather than any kind of inflammation. 

According to researchers, tennis elbow is more likely to occur 14 to 41 per cent of times in sportspersons. Approximately 40 to 50 per cent of tennis players have faced the issue of tennis elbow during their career. However, people with an active lifestyle and gym-goers too could develop tennis elbow due to the overuse of muscles around the elbow area. 

Severe pain in the outer section of the elbow is the first sign of tennis elbow. If this pain persists along with other symptoms, such as:

  • Decreased grip strength.

  • Pain during lifting, push-ups, while shaking hands or squeezing objects.

  • Tenderness in the outer bony part of the elbow

  • Soreness in the forearms

If over-the-counter medicines and ice packs don’t work, consult a doctor.

The precautionary measures advised to prevent tennis elbow are:

  • All tennis players should adjust the size of their racket to avoid strain on the arm. The grip size and racket material should be perfect to avoid any playing injuries

  • Take frequent breaks while performing repetitive actions

  • Make adjustments in your routine to avoid activities that involve excessive use of the elbow

  • Exercise regularly to ease out and relax your muscles and release tension 

Treatment of tennis elbow is initiated after a physical examination and diagnosis through an X-ray or nerve studies. It involves:

  • Minimising all activities that instigate the pain in the elbow

  • Wear counterforce braces to give support to the elbow. Occupation therapies like massages, stretching and ice packs should be taken to increase flexibility and strength

  • Take anti-inflammatory and over-the-counter medicines as prescribed by the doctor

  • Corticosteroid injections are also effective in treating tennis elbow in case other treatments fail

  • Surgery is usually the last resort for patients who’ve been struggling with tennis elbow for six months to a year. The tendon is reattached and released by making a small incision on the elbow. Recovery post the surgery takes time and demands regular sessions with physiotherapists.

The author is the Head of Unit and Lead Consultant Department of Orthopaedics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi

Next week: How to lead a stress-free healthy life

