Fit & proper: How to prevent tennis elbow

- Decreased grip strength.
- Pain during lifting, push-ups, while shaking hands or squeezing objects.
- Tenderness in the outer bony part of the elbow
- Soreness in the forearms
- All tennis players should adjust the size of their racket to avoid strain on the arm. The grip size and racket material should be perfect to avoid any playing injuries
- Take frequent breaks while performing repetitive actions
- Make adjustments in your routine to avoid activities that involve excessive use of the elbow
- Exercise regularly to ease out and relax your muscles and release tension
- Minimising all activities that instigate the pain in the elbow
- Wear counterforce braces to give support to the elbow. Occupation therapies like massages, stretching and ice packs should be taken to increase flexibility and strength
- Take anti-inflammatory and over-the-counter medicines as prescribed by the doctor
- Corticosteroid injections are also effective in treating tennis elbow in case other treatments fail
- Surgery is usually the last resort for patients who’ve been struggling with tennis elbow for six months to a year. The tendon is reattached and released by making a small incision on the elbow. Recovery post the surgery takes time and demands regular sessions with physiotherapists.
The author is the Head of Unit and Lead Consultant Department of Orthopaedics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi
