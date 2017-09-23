Fit & Proper: Importance of choosing the right footwear

When walking down a short aisle, climbing a small flight of stairs, or going for casual stroll becomes a dreadful walking experience, it is time to have a closer look at your foot health.
While a lot of foot problems
may have more complex reasons, some could be simply due to incorrect footwear. Footwear
which is too small or too big, too tight or too flimsy, too hard or too soft, too narrow or too wide and not in congruence to your foot shape, length, and arch, will be categorised as incorrect footwear.
Such incorrect or ill-fitting footwear
is a recipe to many foot ailments, which catapult into bigger problems if not rectified at the correct stage.
How to know if the footwear is incorrect
-
Your toes graze the tip of the shoes
-
The little toe and the big toe both should fit comfortably in the shoe box
-
If you develop corns, callous, bunions then one of the reasons could be improper footwear. Too short, too tight or high-heeled shoes cause such problems
-
An abnormal gait, incorrect hip rotation, and heel pain are signs of improper footwear
-
If the arch of your foot aches at the end of the day, then your footwear is not providing proper support
If your shoes
are too big, or they're not supportive enough, the muscles on the bottom of your foot tighten with each step in an attempt to keep the shoe from sliding off or slipping out. It can also set the stage for an overuse injury, such as Plantar Fasciitis, where the Plantar Fascia Tendon that runs along the bottom of your foot from toes to heel becomes chronically inflamed. Poorly designed footwear
for your type of physical activity, can cause a number of short- and long-term health
problems that affect various parts of our bodies. Hence, it is important to choose proper footwear
to ‘be well-heeled’.
Dos and Don'ts
-
High arch people need to wear cushioned shoes
-
The insole and outsole should provide enough cushion for shock absorption
-
There should be 1.5 cm of space between your longest toe and the end of the shoe
-
Your heels should fit comfortably in your shoes with minimal slippage
-
If heels needs to be worn, try to spend minimum time in them. The heel height should be no more than 3-4 cm, if they are to be worn daily
-
Narrow pointed footwear can lead to bunions
-
Since our feel have slight size difference, always look at fitting the larger foot first
-
Buy stretchable shoes to decrease joint irritation
