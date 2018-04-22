Fit & Proper: Lifestyle changes that may help prevent cancer

Contrary to what most people believe, has little to do with obesity, exposure to chemicals, tobacco, alcohol and genetic mutations. While they are certainly a cause, too, there are factors beyond it. Almost 97 per cent of the cases we have diagnosed and consulted with over the last year reveal some interesting trends and commonalities.

Chronic constipation:

Constipation is not just another issue, it’s a disease. When you are chronically constipated, you store toxic wastes that are actually meant to be expelled out. Particularly in women, when things get clogged up in the colon, estrogen, a female hormone which is supposed to be passed out, now gets backed up into our system producing Estrogen Dominant Cancers (ER+ve). Toxic wastes also lower immunity and creates a perfect environment for either a gene to mutate or an already mutated gene to express itself.

Acidity

cells thrive in acidic environments. It promotes tumor growth and is a breeding ground for almost all viruses, pathogens and bacteria. Having said that, going overboard with alkaline foods is not healthy either. We need to strike a healthy balance to maintain an appropriate pH value.

Poor emotional health

Almost every case can be linked back to the events that took place in a patient’s life 6 to 12 months before they got diagnosed with Most patients agree that they underwent an extreme emotional distress. This isn’t about day-to-day stress. This is about stress that has been lingering on for months, such as a divorce, loss of a loved one, physical trauma, financial issues, low self-esteem or low confidence. It gets even worse when these emotions are internalised. Just like toxic wastes, toxic emotions need to vent out, too. We see radical healing when these stressors are handled the right way, either through yoga, pranayama, meditation, visualisation, sharing, positive affirmations or gratitude practice.

Inadequate sleep

Sleep follows nature’s clockwork. When we fail to align with it, we are bound to have complications. While asleep, our bodies produce an anti- hormone called Melatonin. It boosts immunity, and is the first and last line of defence against not just but many other ailments.

The root cause of these problems is a faulty routine:

Sedentary lifestyle: Not moving enough leads to weight issues, acidity, sluggish lymphatic circulation, constipation and feeling low most of the times. Exercise releases the “feel-good” hormones.

Low water intake: Low water can mean low immunity, constipation, acidity, poor brain and low energy levels.

Toxic thoughts: Mind-body connection is real. In patients, we see patterns of anger, irritability, fear, resentment, jealously, OCD and unforgiveness. All these negative emotions can lead to severe stress.