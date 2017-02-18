Fit & Proper: Thyroid disease as a lifestyle problem

gland disorders are fairly common in India with prevalence rates ranging from 11 per cent to 13 per cent, one of the highest globally. The country at present harbours 42 million individuals who suffer from one or more forms of disorders. Hypothyroidism, or a reduced gland function, is the most common form of disorders in India, affecting one in 10 adults. The rates of hyperthyroidism, a disorder with overfunctioning activity, vary across different regions and are relatively less common.

Iodine is essential for function and in many patients, this concomitant iodine deficiency can manifest as goitre along with hypothyroidism. Patients with goitre have a visible or palpable gland, which can be seen or felt in the anterior part of the neck. However, in some patients exhibiting goitre, gland may function normally and hence require no treatment.

Despite a high burden, gland disorders have failed to receive due attention. Even after the promotion of iodized salt since 1983, prevalence rates have failed to reduce to statistically significant levels.

Symptoms of disorders can be manifold

Hypothyroidism: Difficulty in sleeping; fatigue; difficulty in concentration; dry skin and hair; depression; sensitivity to cold temperature; joint and muscle pain; weight gain.

Hyperthyroidism: Anxiety; irritability or moodiness; nervousness, hyperactivity; sweating or sensitivity to high temperatures; hand trembling (shaking); hair loss; missed or light menstrual periods and weight loss.

These symptoms can sometimes be generalised or vague and make it difficult to diagnose a dysfunction. The only way to make a solid diagnosis is through regular screenings.

Like other non-communicable disorders, a person’s is a major determinant to the course, severity and duration of the Recent evidence also suggests that physical activity is essential for maintaining optimal function since exercise helps stimulate hormonal secretions from the gland. Getting adequate sleep and adopting effective stress-management techniques are equally important.

A preventive approach to management can effectively control or prevent the disorder. Such management options become imperative to those in the high risk category such as a family history of dysfunction.

Preventive measures:

Avoid smoking

Eat smaller but frequent meals. Moderation is key especially when it comes to carbohydrates

Exercise regularly

Get regular screening tests

Correct anemia, vitamin D/calcium or electrolyte deficiency

Ensure good sleep hygiene

Screen for and manage associated conditions

Do not self- diagnose or self-medicate

Next week: Elastic band workout for aching joints

Sanjay Kalra, Endocrinologist, Bharti Hospital, Karnal and Vice-president South Asian Federation of Endocrine Societies