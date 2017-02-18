Fit & Proper: Thyroid disease as a lifestyle problem

Thyroid
gland disorders are fairly common in India with prevalence rates ranging from 11 per cent to 13 per cent, one of the highest globally. The country at present harbours 42 million individuals who suffer from one or more forms of thyroid
disorders. Hypothyroidism, or a reduced thyroid
gland function, is the most common form of thyroid
disorders in India, affecting one in 10 adults. The rates of hyperthyroidism, a disorder with overfunctioning thyroid
activity, vary across different regions and are relatively less common.
Iodine is essential for thyroid
function and in many patients, this concomitant iodine deficiency can manifest as goitre along with hypothyroidism. Patients with goitre have a visible or palpable thyroid
gland, which can be seen or felt in the anterior part of the neck. However, in some patients exhibiting goitre, thyroid
gland may function normally and hence require no treatment.
Despite a high disease
burden, thyroid
gland disorders have failed to receive due attention. Even after the promotion of iodized salt since 1983, prevalence rates have failed to reduce to statistically significant levels.
Symptoms of thyroid
disorders can be manifold
Hypothyroidism: Difficulty in sleeping; fatigue; difficulty in concentration; dry skin and hair; depression; sensitivity to cold temperature; joint and muscle pain; weight gain.
Hyperthyroidism: Anxiety; irritability or moodiness; nervousness, hyperactivity; sweating or sensitivity to high temperatures; hand trembling (shaking); hair loss; missed or light menstrual periods and weight loss.
These symptoms can sometimes be generalised or vague and make it difficult to diagnose a thyroid
dysfunction. The only way to make a solid diagnosis is through regular thyroid
screenings.
Like other non-communicable disorders, a person’s lifestyle
is a major determinant to the course, severity and duration of the thyroid disease.
Recent evidence also suggests that physical activity is essential for maintaining optimal thyroid
function since exercise helps stimulate hormonal secretions from the thyroid
gland. Getting adequate sleep and adopting effective stress-management techniques are equally important.
A preventive approach to lifestyle
management can effectively control or prevent the disorder. Such management options become imperative to those in the high risk category such as a family history of thyroid
dysfunction.
Preventive measures:
-
Avoid smoking
-
Eat smaller but frequent meals. Moderation is key especially when it comes to carbohydrates
-
Exercise regularly
-
Get regular thyroid screening tests
-
Correct anemia, vitamin D/calcium or electrolyte deficiency
-
Ensure good sleep hygiene
-
Screen for and manage associated conditions
-
Do not self- diagnose or self-medicate
Next week: Elastic band workout for aching joints
Sanjay Kalra, Endocrinologist, Bharti Hospital, Karnal and Vice-president South Asian Federation of Endocrine Societies
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU