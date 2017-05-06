Fit & proper: Working women and pregnancy

A woman must make adjustments in her during to keep herself and the child healthy.

A woman’s body temperature during is a slightly higher than normal and exposure to heat is bound to add to the discomfort. Especially in summers, can cause symptoms like dry mouth, loss of appetite, skin flushing and fatigue, and in worse cases, the body can go in shock. Sweating can add to the and the body loses electrolytes from perspiration, muscles begin to cramp.

During pregnancy, these signs mean that the body needs to cool down. If heat cramps go ignored, it may lead to heat exhaustion - a potentially life-threatening condition for both the mother and the baby.

Other symptoms include headache, dizziness, and an increased or decreased pulse rate. Exposure to heat can also lead to a heat rashes or edema, which causes swelling in calves, ankles, and feet. To avoid dehydration, drinking plenty of fluids is a must. Orange juice, milk, buttermilk and coconut water can replace the lost electrolytes. For heat cramps, along the fluid intake, one can eat a banana to replace lost magnesium and potassium. women who suffer from heat rash should wear breathable fabrics so to avert sweating and avoid the sun as mush as possible. Wear comfortable shoes and, if possible, wear shoes that are a half size larger than your normal size.

As progresses, everyday activities, such as sitting and standing, become uncomfortable. You need to make simple adjustments at your workplace to take better care of yourself. Make it a point to move around after every hour to ease muscle tension and prevent fluid build-up in your legs and feet. You can also try the following desk exercises.

Sit right: If you are sitting at a desk for long periods, make sure your chair has adjustable armrests, a firm, cushioned seat and good lower back support. Prop your feet up on a stool. Use a small pillow or cushion to provide extra support for your back to ease and prevent back pain.

Stand right: If you are standing for long stretches, put one foot up on a footrest or low stool. Switch feet as needed and walk around to keep the blood circulating. Make sure your footwear is comfortable and provides good arch support.

Stretch at your desk: It is a great idea to take short breaks at work to stretch and release muscle tension. Make use of every available opportunity to stretch — stand up and stretch when you are on the phone, go to a colleague’s desk instead of emailing him, or walk around while waiting for an appointment. Walk after lunch every day for 10 minutes.