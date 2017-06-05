FITE factions raise security issues related to IT workplace

The two factions of Forum for IT Employees (FITE), which has been gathering support from the IT employees, against the alleged lay off of various companies, has today alleged that the death of employees is raising serious questions on the safety of the employees at workplace.

One of the factions has sought the government of Tamil Nadu to set up a judicial inquiry into the mysterious death of Ilayaraja, a 30-year-old employee who was found dead on the premises in Mahindra World City, near Chennai. They also urged the company to provide right compensation to the family of the diseased and offer a job to one of his family members at

It also alleged that the death of Rasila Raju, another employee in Pune in January this year is another example and the security negligence continues despite the management's assurance to improve workplace safety. It also alleged that the management has merely sent an obituary note for the death of Ilayaraja, without any details on any mourning to pay respects to him.

A company spokesperson said: "We have been in touch with the family and have been providing them all possible support. As the investigation is ongoing, we continue to assist the police and provide them the required information."

In letter marked to management along with founder N R Narayana Murthy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the faction led by Vasumathi said, "The incident shows negligence of security procedures in "

The faction led by Parimala said that the death of these employees have raised serious questions on the safety of the employees at workplaces.

She said that the organisation has decided to conduct a two-day workers conference on the present crisis in IT industry, on June 17 and 18, 2017, at Chennai with the participation of trade unionists, academicians, industry experts, legal experts across the country.

It would also initiate dialogue with political parties and other stakeholders about the present crisis in the IT industry, its implications on overall economic growth and mobilise their support to reach the central government.