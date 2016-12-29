Five coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derail in Thane

Five coaches of the local train derailed this morning between and stations in district, officials said.

No one was injured in the mishap that took place at 5:53 am. Services were disrupted on the Central Line of Mumbai suburban railway, while they were suspended on the line, they said.

The incident comes a day after the Ajmer-Sealdah express derailed while it was crossing a bridge near Rura Railway Station in Rural district of Uttar Pradesh, leaving 62 passengers injured.