Five coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derail in Thane

2016: Parliament's Winter Session Least Productive In 15 Years
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Five coaches of the Kurla-Ambernath local train derailed this morning between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi stations in Thane district, officials said.

No one was injured in the mishap that took place at 5:53 am. Services were disrupted on the Central Line of Mumbai suburban railway, while they were suspended on the Kalyan-Karjat line, they said.

The incident comes a day after the Ajmer-Sealdah express derailed while it was crossing a bridge near Rura Railway Station in Kanpur Rural district of Uttar Pradesh, leaving 62 passengers injured.

