Five militants killed along LoC belonged to 'fidayeen' squad: Army

Army adds that they were planning a suicide attack

The on Sunday said the five killed in a counter-infiltration operation along the (LoC) in the on Friday belonged to a 'fidayeen' squad and were planning a



"So far, in the search operations, huge quantity of arms and ammunitions have been recovered, which includes five AK 47 rifles, two UBGLs, large quantity of explosives, combat dresses, incendiary material, eatables with Pakistani markings and uniquely body-fitted IEDs with timer mechanisms.



"All this indicates that this was a group which was infiltrated into the sector with the sinister plans of carrying out a gruesome attack on an camp or a civil installation around Uri," Brigadier Y S Ahlawat said.



Speaking to reporters at Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Brigadier Ahlawat said it was quite possible that with the kind of materials the were carrying, they could have executed a fidayeen-type attack similar to the 2016 attack in Uri.



He said the alertness and resilience of troops have not only resulted in the elimination of this group but has also ensured peace and tranquillity, which this group wanted to vitiate especially during the holy month of Ramzaan.



"This is the fifth infiltration bid that has been successfully eliminated by the in the last three days. The continues with its resolve to keep a strong vigil along the and foil all such nefarious designs of Pakistan-abetted terrorists," he said.

