Five militants killed in an encounter in north Kashmir's Bandipora district

Five militants killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in north Kashmir's Bandipora district said Defence spokesman.
Security forces cordoned off and launched a search operation in Chandergeer village in Hajin area of the district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
He said the search operation resulted in an encounter when the militants hiding there fired on the search party of the security forces, who retaliated.
The gunfight was continuing when last reports came in, the official said.
