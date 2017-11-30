Five militants killed in encounter in Badgam district of J&K

Five were killed and a para commando of the injured on Thursday in two separate gunfights in Kashmir Valley.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that four terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Futlipora.

In another gunfight that erupted in north Kashmir Sagipora village of Sopore area in Baramulla, police said one militant has been killed so far while a para commando of the army was injured.

"The operation against in Sagipora village is still on," police said.

In the gunfight at Futlipora village, following specific information about the presence of militants, the security forces had surrounded the village in Pakherpora area of district in the morning.

'As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants, the security forces were fired upon triggering the encounter," a police officer said.

A teenager was injured when a mob clashed with the army in Pakherpora Chowk. The mob attacked the army convoy carrying reinforcements to Futlipora village, the police officer said.

Sinar Ahmad, 15, was injured when the army resorted to aerial firing after the mob attack. Ahmad was shifted to hospital in Srinagar, he added.

Authorities have suspended Internet services in the district to prevent spread of rumours, he said.