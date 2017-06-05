TRENDING ON BS
Terrorists, who attacked CRPF camp, planned extensive damage: Rajnath Singh
Five Pakistani nationals held in Rajasthan for breaching visa norms

Arrested individuals are currently being interrogated by intelligence agencies

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Flags of Pakistan and India. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Five Pakistani nationals were detained in Barmer district of Rajasthan for violating visa norms.

Khojo Bhil (60), Chandu Bhil (75), his wife Dhai Bai Bhil (70), and two minors-- Naresh Bhil (10) and Dharmi Bai (12) -- had a visa for Jodhpur but travelled to Barmer.

They were detained from Gadra road railway station in the district when they were waiting for a train to Jodhpur on Sunday.

Khojo and Naresh came to Jodhpur some two years ago and the other three entered India around 20 days back, SHO Gadra road police station Karan Singh said. They were staying at their relatives' house in Barmer for two days.

The place where they stayed is restricted for foreigners, the SHO said.

They are being interrogated by intelligence agencies.

Barmer is among four districts in western Rajasthan which lies along the border with Pakistan.

