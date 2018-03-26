Fix compulsory period of working for doctors: Parliamentary panel

-
ALSO READ10,000 govt doctors submit resignations in Jaipur over 33 pending demands Retirement age of doctors working in AYUSH, railways raised to 65 years 140 bogus doctors, 224 nursing homes, illegal clinics in Gurgaon: RTI Indian doctors staying abroad must come home, help us: Venkaiah Naidu Will the latest attempt to reform Medical Council be any more successful
-
A parliamentary panel has recommended that a "minimum compulsory period" of working within the country be fixed for doctors. The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has also asked the health ministry to explore the possibility of "restructuring and revamping" the Dental Council of India, the Nursing Council of India and other such councils.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU