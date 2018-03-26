JUST IN
Fix compulsory period of working for doctors: Parliamentary panel

Family Welfare has also asked the health ministry to explore the possibility of the suggesstion

A parliamentary panel has recommended that a "minimum compulsory period" of working within the country be fixed for doctors. The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has also asked the health ministry to explore the possibility of "restructuring and revamping" the Dental Council of India, the Nursing Council of India and other such councils.

