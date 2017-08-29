Flight operations at Mumbai airport hit due to inclement weather

Heavy rains, marked by low visibility and strong winds, disrupted flight operations at Mumbai on Tuesday as seven were diverted, while several others suffered from an hour-long delay due to inclement weather.



The minimum visibility requirement at is 550 metres and arrivals were suspended briefly as visibility dropped below that mark.



This is right now.

PS: a journo friend shared it. pic.twitter.com/5BCYYaNY9t — Varun Singh (@singhvarun) August 29, 2017

Bad weather also led to severe air traffic congestion.Airlines such as Air India, and Vistara waived cancellation charges for Tuesday'sWith rail lines shut and roads suffering from water logging, passenger flow to the airport was thin. Airline and ground-handling agency employees were unable to report to work for afternoon and evening shifts. Arriving passengers were also stranded at the airport as Ola and Uber taxis were not plying on city roads.Airport authorities have taken a few steps to reduce the angst of people stranded at the airport."We instructed all the food and beverage outlets to charge for food and beverages as per MRP only," said Mumbai International Airport Limited spokesperson.Videos of water logging at the airport were being shared on the social media platform Twitter.While some others posted videos of heavy rains.