Flight with Aviation Minister delayed; Air India Chief calls for a meeting

CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola has called for a meeting of senior officials after a flight carrying Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju was unduly delayed at the airport here, airline sources said.



Following the incident involving Delhi-Vijaywada flight on December 13 morning, the airline has already suspended three officials.



Sources said Kharola has taken a serious note of the incident, which was mainly a result of co-ordination issues.He has called a meeting today of senior officials, including director of operations and scheduling, the sources said.The flight, on which the minister was travelling, was delayed for long, an official in the minister's office confirmed.The flight had nearly 125 passengers.The incident came days after Kharola took charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the disinvestment-bound airline.About the incident, an spokesperson said the CMD has taken strict action for the confusion created and subsequent delay of the flight."Three officials have been suspended and a warning letter has been issued to the captain for reporting late by 15 minutes," the spokesperson said.