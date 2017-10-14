Flipkart, Amazon Diwali sale today: Here are best offers, cashback deals

The Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart sale are back and e-trailers are offering discounts on various products across categories. The sale will run until 17 October. Amazon and Flipkart sale offers include big discounts on iPhone 7, Redmi 4, MacBook Air, Asus Zenfone 3, and offers on OnePlus 5.

Apart from discounts, buyers can also get no-cost EMI facility and 10 per cent additional discounts on SBI credit and debit cards. So, if you were planning to buy a new television, smartphone and electronics, this is the right time as Amazon is offering attractive discounts on various brands.

Offers

Up to Rs 20,000 off on laptops Up to 40% off on televisions Up to 60% off on headphones Up to 40% off on mobiles Up to 35% off on cameras Up to 50% off on musical instruments

So, here are some of the best offers available:

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 7 32GB



Apple's iPhone 7 32GB is available at a discounted price of Rs 37,999 (MRP Rs 49,000) on The Great Indian Festival sale at Amazon. The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch support. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation support and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by Apple's A10 chip and is water and dust resistant. Amazon is offering a no-cost EMI offer on major credit cards. You can also make use of a bundled exchange offer to get an additional instant discount up to Rs 9,500.

Redmi 4 64GB



The Redmi 4 64GB is down to Rs 9,499 (MRP Rs 10,999) on Amazon.

Asus Zenfone 3 32GB



The Asus Zenfone 3 32GB is going at Rs 10,999 (MRP Rs 22,999) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.

OnePlus 5 64GB



Even though there are no direct discounts on the OnePlus 5, there are plenty of other ways to save money on your purchase if you're planning on getting one. Amazon is offering an extra Rs 4,000 off on the exchange value of your old smartphone when you pair your purchase with the exchange offer. You can also get up to 12-month no-cost EMI offer on your purchase. Amazon is offering a free 12-month accidental damage insurance with the OnePlus 5 (powered by Kotak 811). You can download the Prime Video app on your OnePlus 5 and get Rs 250 as Amazon Pay Balance. On top of it all, paying with SBI Bank cards can fetch you an additional 10% cashback.

Gadgets

Fitbit Charge 2 wireless activity tracker



The Fitbit Charge 2 is down to Rs 10,499 (MRP Rs 14,999) on Amazon. You can get an additional Rs 1,000 off by using the coupon code FIT1000 during checkout. If you factor in the SBI cashback, the effective price can come down to as low as Rs 8,550. The Fitbit Charge 2 comes with a heart rate tracker and an OLED display. The wireless activity tracker can measure your workouts and sleep patterns.

Kindle Paperwhite with WiFi



Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is down to Rs 7,999 (MRP Rs 10,999) for the Great Indian Festival sale. The deal is exclusively available to Prime membeRs The Kindle Paperwhite features a display resolution of 300ppi (pixels per inch) and includes a backlight that enables you to read in just about any environment. The battery on the Kindle Paperwhite lasts more than a week, depending on your usage patterns.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch



The 2017 variant of the MacBook Air is going for Rs 49,990 on the Great Indian Festival sale at Amazon. The MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch display and is powered by Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 128GB SSD and runs macOS Sierra out of the box. If you're looking for a compact laptop, the MacBook Air will suit you perfectly.

TV

Panasonic 40-inch Viera TH-40E400D Full HD LED TV

The 40-inch full HD TV from Panasonic is now available at Rs 26,990 after the discount of Rs 16,910. Buyers will get the same offer from Airtel as mentioned above along with the exchange offer of Rs 13,350. Amazon is also giving a no cost EMI option starting at Rs 1,283 per month.

Sony 40-inch Bravia KLV-40W562D Full HD LED Smart TV





If you want a smart TV for your house this Diwali, then you can go for the 40-inch Sony Bravia smart TV which is available at a discount of Rs 8,910 . You can purchase the TV for Rs 44,990 and there is also an exchange offer of Rs 20,350 available with the device

Flipkart sale

Simultaneously, Flipkart has also kicked off its Big Sale today.

In the Flipkart Big sale, some popular budget smartphones are on sale. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (usually Rs 12,999) is down to Rs 10,999. Moto C Plus is available at Rs 5,999 (usually Rs 6,999). Lenovo K8 Plus (3GB) is available at Rs 8,999 (usually Rs 10,999).

Apple iPhone 8 64GB

The newly launched Apple iPhone 8 is available at a discounted price of Rs 59,999 (MRP Rs 64,000) on Flipkart's Big Sale.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB

Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 5,001 on the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB. This brings down the price to Rs 67,999 (MRP Rs 73,000)

Lenovo Z2 Plus 32GB