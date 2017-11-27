Flipkart founders booked for cheating Bengaluru businessman

The Bengaluru police is investigating a case of cheating against co-founders and Binny Bansal, along with three other employees after a city-based businessman accused them of withholding payment amounting to Rs 9.96 crore.

Naveen Kumar, owner of a computer shop C-Store in Indiranagar, alleged he had supplied 14,000 laptops to Flipkart, of which, about 12,500 were sold. However, the payment for the remaining laptops was not made.

On contacting Flipkart, he alleged the company’s response stated it had returned 4,000 laptops. The resultant loss to his business amounts to Rs 9.96 crore, Kumar stated in his complaint.

A first information report (FIR) was filed with the Indiranagar police, which said it had registered a complaint under three Sections of the Indian Penal Code for common intent, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Business Standard has reviewed the police complaint. “He supplied 14,000 laptops, of which 1,482 were returned. did not pay for the remaining laptops. It also did not pay TDS and shipping charges. When we asked them, falsely said it had returned 3,901 laptops and has withheld a sum of Rs 9,96,21,419,” the complaint stated.

denied the accusations and said the complaint filed was fales and baseless. “ strongly denies all the allegations, and averments made in the FIR in entirety. Further, is exploring all available legal possibilities to safeguard its interests, including but not limited to initiating proceedings for defamation against the complainant,” the company said in a statement late Monday evening.

The FIR appears to be nothing but an endeavour to harass and pressurise the company to succumb to baseless demands,” added.