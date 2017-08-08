Flipkart's 'Big Freedom Sale' starts Aug 9: Know the best smartphone deals

Flipkart’s three-day "The Big Freedom Sale" will start on August 9 with offers and discounts across a range of products.

Here are the deals to watch out for:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

will give an additional discount of Rs 1,000 over the regular exchange value for the The smartphone will go on a 72-hour sale.

The Redmi Note 4 comes in three storage and RAM variants – 32GB/2GB, 32GB/3GB, and 64GB/4GB. The top-tier Redmi Note 4 with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 12,999; the mid-range variant with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,999; the 32GB storage and 2GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 9,999.

All three variants will go on sale with an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,000 off and an additional Rs 1,000 off over the regular exchange value. The exchange value depends on the device you want to trade for the Redmi Note 4.

Google Pixel XL

is a premium smartphone with top-notch features and specifications. The smartphone, which was launched at Rs 67,000, will go on sale for Rs 48,999.

Moto M

The Moto M, a mid-range smartphone from the Motorola stable, will see a price cut of Rs 3,000. The smartphone, which has a retail price of Rs 15,999, will go on sale for Rs 12,999.

Other deals

The 32GB storage variant of the is currently available at Rs 29,500. The smartphone will get a special price under the Big Freedom Sale. However, the e-commerce portal has not revealed the special offer price for the

At a discount of Rs 1,000, the battery-centric Power will go on sale for Rs 8,999. At a discount of Rs 2,500, the Lenovo K5 Note will go on sale for Rs Rs 9,999.

The e-commerce portal will offer 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC bank debit and credit card holders.