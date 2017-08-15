Flood situation in Assam, Bihar still grim; Bengal sees slight improvement

-
-
The flood situation in Assam and Bihar remained grim on Tuesday with more deaths reported and lakhs remaining affected while it improved slightly in West Bengal.
The national capital experienced a normal day, with the minimum temperature being recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum hovering around 35 degrees Celsius.
Humidity level was recorded at 65 per cent in the morning, with skies remaining partly cloudy.
Ten deaths were reported in Assam, taking the toll in the second wave of floods in the state to 28, officials said.
The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are flowing over the danger level snapping surface communications across Assam, even as flood waters submerged railway tracks at many places in Katihar and Alipurduar divisions of Northeast Frontier Railway, disrupting rail traffic in the region.
The floods have affected 25 of Assam's 32 districts, displacing 33 lakh people.
Barring a few areas, there was no heavy rain in West Bengal during the day. Water levels of all major rivers in north Bengal which were flowing above danger marks came down to some extent.
The overall situation in worst-hit Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts improved, authorities said.
Bankura in the state received the maximum of 110 mm rainfall till this morning. Gojoldoba, in the northern part of the state, received 90 mm rain, while Diana received 80 mm rain.
The death toll rose to 56 in Bihar, where 69.81 lakh people have been hit by inundation in 13 districts, with Muzaffarpur being the latest addition.
The flood situation was grim in north Bihar, where rivers are flowing above the danger level and have caused immense loss and damage.
Patna recorded 19 mm rains from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Tuesday, while Gaya and Bhagalpur registered 4 mm downpour.
While Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, it was 32.4 degrees Celsius in Gaya and 35.2 degrees Celsius in Bhagalpur.
In Punjab and Haryana, the maximum temperatures hovered around levels normal for this time of the season.
Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius.
Ludhiana in Punjab witnessed a rainfall of 27 mm.
