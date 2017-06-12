Fly IndiGo, SpiceJet at prices as low as Rs 899; find full fare list here

Looking to fly any time soon and want cheap tickets? IndiGo has announced a monsoon special offer from June 12 to June 14 with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 899. The cheap tickets under the offer will be available for all of its 39 destinations in India.
Take note though that, according to a release by the low-cost carrier, passengers can avail these cheap tickets for travelling between July 1 and September 30, 2017.
The special fares offer will be available on a first-come-first serve basis and are non-refundable, the release added.
Select routes covered under the offer include Mumbai-Goa, Jammu-Amritsar, Delhi-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Chennai-Port Blair, Hyderabad–Mumbai, Kolkata-Agartala, Delhi-Coimbatore, and Goa-Chennai, among others.
Another low-cost airline, SpiceJet, has also been offering big discounts on air tickets, according to the Financial Express
. According to the financial daily, under SpiceJet's offer, passengers can book tickets at an all inclusive fare of Rs 799. However, the report added that the offer had started on June 9 and today is the last day to book tickets under it. The travel period applicable on tickets under this offer is from June 26 to September 14, 2017.
The financial daily added that the SpiceJet offer was not visible on its website. However, several online travel portals were claiming that the carrier was offering tickets for prices as low as Rs 799.
Click on the table below for the complete list of special fares on offer from IndiGo
.
