Fly IndiGo, SpiceJet at prices as low as Rs 899; find full fare list here

Looking to fly any time soon and want cheap tickets? IndiGo has announced a monsoon special offer from June 12 to June 14 with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 899. The cheap tickets under the offer will be available for all of its 39 destinations in India.

Take note though that, according to a release by the low-cost carrier, passengers can avail these cheap tickets for travelling between July 1 and September 30, 2017.

The special fares offer will be available on a first-come-first serve basis and are non-refundable, the release added.