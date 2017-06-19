Flying abroad? From July 1, you won't need to fill departure cards

Those going out via rail, seaport, land immigration check posts will have to fill embarkation card

Indians will not be required to fill from next month.



However, those going out of the country via rail, seaport and land check posts will have to fill the embarkation card.



"It has been decided to discontinue the practice of filling up of the departure card by Indians at all with effect from July 1, 2017," an order issued by the Union home ministry said.



The move is aimed at ensuring hassle-free movement of Indians going abroad.



At present, those going abroad need to fill in details such as name, date of birth, passport number, address in India, flight number and date of boarding in the departure card.



"The same information (about the passengers) is available in the system from other sources," the home ministry order said, citing reasons behind its move.



The decision will help reducing the time required to complete related formalities by passengers and also enable airports and authorities concerned to cater to a larger number of people.



The need for Indians to fill such cards on their arrival in has already been done away with.



Authorities here have been taking a number of steps to help both international and domestic passengers.



The customs department had last year done away with the need for Indian passengers to fill up a declaration form while coming to if they were not carrying dutiable goods.



Those carrying prohibited and dutiable goods are required to fill up an 'Indian Customs Declaration Form', earlier mandatory for all passengers entering the country.



The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), mandated to secure civil airports in the country, has also started doing away with the practice of tagging and stamping domestic passengers' hand baggage.



It has ended at Delhi, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, some of the country's busiest airports.

Press Trust of India