FM Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, to undergo surgery on Saturday

was admitted to AIIMS on Friday and is scheduled to undergo a on Saturday, sources said.

Jaitley, 65, has been suffering from a kidney ailment and skipped office since Monday. He has not even taken oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said the minister, who was confined to a 'controlled environment' at home, was shifted to the Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) this evening.

A is scheduled for Saturday, they said, adding all formalities for a donor kidney have been completed.

The minister, who cancelled his scheduled visit to for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue next week, had confirmed his in a tweet on Thursday.

"I am being treated for kidney related problems & that I have contracted," he had tweeted.

Jaitley, however, had not elaborated on the ailment, but said he was "currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me."



He is likely to be operated by nephrologist Dr from Apollo hospital, also brother of AIIMS Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Jaitley.

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

He had a several years ago.