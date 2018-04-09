FM Arun Jaitley undergoes dialysis at AIIMS, renal transplant soon: Sources

on Monday underwent dialysis at where he was admitted four days back for kidney transplant surgery.

sources said Jaitley, who was admitted to the hospital on Friday, left for home this afternoon after undergoing dialysis.

He is still under observation and is likely undergo renal transplant soon, the sources said.

A series of medical tests were conducted on 65-year-old Jaitley in the last few days ahead of his kidney transplant surgery.

Jaitley is diabetic and suffering from a kidney He has not been attending office since Monday last. He has not even taken oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The minister is likely to be operated by nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo hospital, also brother of Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Jaitley.

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to because of complications.

He had a heart surgery several years ago.