FM Arun Jaitley unwell, to skip United Kingdom trip next week

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s scheduled trip to the United Kingdom, slated for next week, has been put off as he’s unwell. The FM has cancelled a number of public appearances this week and is learnt to be working from his residence.

Jaitley did not attend an event organised by in New Delhi on Wednesday. He was on Tuesday appointed as the leader of the Rajya Sabha again following his re-election to the House, but he could not be present to take oath.

Jaitley was expected to meet UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond in London as part of the tenth edition of the annual UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue.

The FM is receiving secretaries and other officials of the at his residence for any official work as he’s been advised rest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the United Kingdom as well. The PM’s trip was scheduled to follow the FM’s. The British High Commission in Delhi could not be contacted for comments.

The UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue is held every year, either in the UK or India. Last April, Philip Hammond visited India with Governor Mark Carney along with a British business delegation. Jaitley was also to be accompanied by an Indian business delegation. As Britain exits the European Union, visits by Modi and Jaitley assume significance for both countries.