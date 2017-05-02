Focus on eliminating terror, not Congress: Ahmed Patel to PM Narendra Modi

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister over the incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel today advised him to focus on eliminating terror and not Congress.

"I just heard the sad news that two of our soldiers were killed by Pak troops. You (Modi) have time and again said you want to make India Congress-free ('Congress-Mukt'). Instead, you should focus more on making India terrorism-free," said Patel, addressing a tribals' rally here.

He also condemned the Pak soldiers' act. A Pakistani special forces team sneaked across the Line of Control in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir and beheaded two Indian soldiers today.

In his speech, Patel also referred to Modi's remarks about "VIP culture" during 'Mann ki Baat' program yesterday.

"I read in newspapers that you had asked people to get rid of VIP culture....But such VIP culture is still very much deep-rooted inside you (Modi). You should remove it from your mind," said Patel.

"A few days ago you said that those wearing Hawaii chappals can now afford air travel....There was a time when you used to wear such Hawaii chappals and roam around on a scooter. But thanks to branding and image-building....I don't want to say anything more," Patel said.

"People in Gujarat need to compare 20 years of BJP rule with the past Congress rule. No one is happy. We are confident of defeating BJP in the Assembly polls," said Patel.