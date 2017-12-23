Fodder scam case was strong enough to punish Lalu, says ex-CBI official

The CBI's retired Joint Director (east) Upen Biswas, who had relentlessly pursued and others accused in the fodder scam, on Saturday said the case was "so strong" that the former Chief Minister as others named in the scam were certain to be punished in one case or another under it.

" has been sentenced in two cases. Who will get punishement or not in a specific case, I can't say. I don't remember the names also. Lalu Prasad, Jagannath (Mishra) I remember. But I have forgotten the other names," Biswas, now a minister in West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee government, told media persons.

"The case was so strong,... he (Lalu Prasad) was certain to be punished," said Biswas.

A special court in Ranchi during the day convicted RJD chief and 15 others in a case relating to the multi-million rupee

The court acquitted another former Chief Minister and five others in the case, related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar district treasury.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 3.

Asked about Mishra being acquitted in the case, Biswas said: "He may not have been adjudged guilty in this case, but he has been punished in another case.

"Be it Lalu, or some others, if they have not been found guilty in one case, overall, they are bound to be punished in the scam."