Fodder scam: CBI court judgement on Lalu, Jagannath Mishra at 3 pm today

Lalu Prasad has appealed to his supporters in Bihar to maintain peace and order irrespective of the verdict

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Lalu Yadav, fodder scam, CBI
Lalu Yadav | Photo: PTI

A special CBI court will pronounce its judgement on Saturday around 3 pm in the fodder scam case in which former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra along with 20 others are accused.

The case pertains to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.


"The court will pronounce the judgement at 3 pm," one of the Mishra's advocates said.

Yadav, who arrived here yesterday accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Prasad told reporters today, " have full faith in the judicial system."

He faces three other cases related to the fodder scam.

The RJD chief also appealed to his supporters in Bihar to maintain peace and order irrespective of the verdict.

Former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers - Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad -- are also among the accused in the case.

A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.

First Published: Sat, December 23 2017. 14:04 IST

