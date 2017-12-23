Fodder scam: CBI court judgement on Lalu, Jagannath Mishra at 3 pm today

A special court will pronounce its judgement on Saturday around 3 pm in the case in which former chief ministers Yadav and along with 20 others are accused.



The case pertains to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.



"The court will pronounce the judgement at 3 pm," one of the Mishra's advocates said.Yadav, who arrived here yesterday accompanied by younger son told reporters today, " have full faith in the judicial system."He faces three other cases related to theThe RJD chief also appealed to his supporters in to maintain peace and order irrespective of the verdict.Former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers - Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad -- are also among the accused in the case.A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a official said.