A here on Wednesday sentenced 37 people to jail between three to 14 years in a case, and also imposed a fine of up to Rs 10 million on some of them.

According to a lawyer, four officials have been awarded up to 14 years' imprisonment. (CBI) pronounced the sentence on Wednesday, said a

The on April 9 had convicted 37 people in a case related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 349.1 million from Dumka from 1991-1992 and 1995-1996. This is the 51st case in which the has delivered judgment.

The FIR was lodged against 72 people in 1996.

The charges were framed against 60 accused in 2004. Fourteen accused died during the trial, two admitted their crime and two are absconding.

The court on April 9 had convicted 37 and acquitted five accused.

The came to light in 1996 after an FIR was lodged against then Bihar

has been convicted in four cases and serving the sentence. He was awarded 14 years of imprisonment on March 23.

The former is currently undergoing treatment at the All Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in