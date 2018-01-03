JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kargil records coldest night, mercury slips to -20 degrees Celsius
Business Standard

Fodder scam: Contempt notice against Tejashwi Yadav, other RJD leaders

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Bihar's former chief minister Lalu Yadav in fodder scam case
Bihar's former chief minister Lalu Yadav escorted by police officials after appearing at the special CBI court, in Ranchi. Photo: PTI

A special CBI court in Ranchi on Wednesday served contempt notices to senior leaders of the RJD and the Congress for criticising the December 23 conviction of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case on television.

CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh directed senior RJD leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Shivanand Tiwari and Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Manish Tewari to personally appear before the court on January 23.


Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

The court which was scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment to Lalu Prasad and 15 others today is likely to announce it tomorrow, a CBI advocate said.

The case did not come up today due to a condolence meeting held during the day to mourn the death of two lawyers, he said.

The RJD chief and the 15 others who were brought to the court in the morning were taken back to jail.

The court had on December 23 convicted Lalu Prasad and the other 15 in a fodder scam case, 21 years after it had surfaced. Six others, including another former chief minister, Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 13:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements