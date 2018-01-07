Fodder scam: Lalu jailed for 3.5 years; RJD chief faces 3 more cases

RJD chief Lalu Prasad was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined Rs 1 million by a special court in a case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago.



The punishment was handed down to 69-year-old Prasad by court judge Shiv Pal Singh through video conferencing since the RJD leader is lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail after being convicted in the case on December 23, counsel Rakesh Prasad said.



This is the second time that he has been jailed in the Prasad faces another three scam cases for illegal withdrawal of Rs 39.7 million from the Dumka Treasury, Rs 36 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury and Rs 1840 million from the Doranda Treasury.The special judge also sent 15 other convicts in the case to prison for terms varying between three and six months and seven years under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).The lawyer said a fine totalling Rs 1 million was imposed the RJD supremo.Prasad was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for offences of cheating, read with criminal conspiracy, using as genuine a forged document and other sections under the IPCHe was also given a jail term of three years and six months in the case under the PCA.The counsel said failure to pay a fine of Rs 500,000 each under the IPC and the PCA would entail another six months in jail for the RJD leader.The sentences will run concurrently, he said.Prasad's counsel Chittaranjan Sinha said his client would filed an appeal next week against the verdict in the Jharkhand high court.Reacting to the verdict, the and its ally JD(U) said no one was above the law while the RJD claimed its leader fell prey to a "conspiracy" by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the saffron party.leader Shahnawaz Hussain asserted the verdict shows the law was equal for all. JD(U) Secretary General K C Tyagi said a new political chapter has begun with the court's decision and it means politicians will be afraid of committing any such wrongdoing.Prasad's son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said in Patna a bail plea will also be moved in the high court.The court had yesterday concluded arguments on the quantum of sentence against Prasad in connection with the withdrawal of Rs 8.92 million from the Deoghar Treasury between 1990 and 1994 when he was the chief minister ofPrasad was given a prison term of five years on September 30, 2013, in another case. He was released on bail by the Supreme Court after having remained in jail for over two-and-a-half months.The special judge had on December 23 acquitted former chief minister Jagannath Mishra and five others in the case.In scam case order, former chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Jagdish Sharma was sentenced to a prison term of seven years and fined Rs 2 million while RJD leader R K Rana was jailed for three and six months and fined Rs 1 million.Three former IAS officers — Beck Julius, Phoolchand Singh and Mahesh Prasad — were given a prison term of three and-a-half years each. A fine of Rs five lakh was also imposed on each of them.Ex-government official Krishna Kumar was handed down a seven-year prison term and a fine of Rs 2 million while another former government official Subir Bhattacharya was jailed for three years and six months besides a penalty of Rs 1 million.Transporters/suppliers Tripurari Mohan Prasad got seven years imprisonment and Rs 1 million fine while Sushil Kumar Sinha was given three-and-a half years in jail and a fine of Rs 500,000.The other transporters/suppliers punished were Sunil Kumar Sinha (three-and-a-half years in prison and Rs five lakh fine), Raja Ram Joshi (three-and-a-half years jail and Rs five lakh penalty), Gopinath Das (seven years jail and Rs ten lakh fine), Sanjay Agarwal (seven years jail and Rs ten lakh fine), Jyoti Kumar Jha (seven years jail and Rs ten lakh fine) and Sunil Gandhi (seven years jail and Rs ten lakh fine).The court had also heard arguments on the issue of punishment for 10 others convicted in the case.Earlier today, the court concluded arguments on the quantum of sentence against five other convicts.The special judge had on December 23 acquitted former chief minister Jagannath Mishra and five others in the case.In 1996, the Patna High Court had ordered an inquiry into the cases and a charge sheet in the Deogarh Treasury case was filed against 38 people on October 27, 1997.Eleven of them died and three turned approvers, while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a official said.On September 30, 2013, Yadav, Jagannath Mishra and several others were convicted in another case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 377 million from the Chaibasa Treasury in the early 1990s.