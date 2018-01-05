Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav pleads for minimum punishment on health grounds

(RJD) Lalu Prasad's on Friday filed a plea before the Ranchi Special (CBI) seeking minimum punishment for the party supremo on health grounds.

Lalu Yadav mentioned in his plea, "I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds."

On the other side, party said, " Yadav has blessings of the almighty and we have faith that he will get justice. I am sure our Lalu ji will attend RJD's crucial meeting tomorrow."

The will pronounce the quantum of sentence against the in connection with the case today.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the exchequer was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during the '80s and '90s.