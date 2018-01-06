Fodder scam: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad sentenced to 3.5 years in jail

A special court on Saturday sentenced former Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad to 3.5 years in jail and also imposed Rs 500,000 fine in a case.

The court had on December 23 convicted Lalu Prasad and 15 others in the case relating to the multi-million-rupee scam.

The court had acquitted another former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra and five others in the case, relating to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar District Treasury between 1990 and 1994.

Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister of then undivided from 1990 to 1997.

The trial was completed on December 13 in the court and 10 days later he was convicted.

There were 34 accused, out of which 11 died during the trial while one turned approver and admitted to the crime.

The 16 convicted include three former IAS officers: Phoolchand Mandal, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad.

Lalu Prasad is also facing trial in three more cases relating to the fodder scam, known as "Chara Ghotala".