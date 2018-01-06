JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Trump's H1-B policy will hit American economy, warns US-India business body
Business Standard

Fodder scam: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad sentenced to 3.5 years in jail

The CBI court had on December 23 convicted Lalu Prasad and 15 others in the case relating to the multi-million-rupee scam

BS Web Team 

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at a press conference in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

A special CBI court on Saturday sentenced former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad  to 3.5 years in jail and also imposed Rs 500,000 fine in a fodder scam case.

The CBI court had on December 23 convicted Lalu Prasad and 15 others in the case relating to the multi-million-rupee scam.

The CBI court had acquitted another former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra and five others in the case, relating to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar District Treasury between 1990 and 1994. 

Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister of then undivided Bihar from 1990 to 1997.

The trial was completed on December 13 in the CBI court and 10 days later he was convicted.

There were 34 accused, out of which 11 died during the trial while one turned CBI approver and admitted to the crime. 

The 16 convicted include three former IAS officers: Phoolchand Mandal, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad.

Lalu Prasad is also facing trial in three more cases relating to the fodder scam, known as "Chara Ghotala".
First Published: Sat, January 06 2018. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements