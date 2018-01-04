Fodder scam: Sentencing of RJD chief Lalu Yadav today

The Ranchi Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will on Thursday pronounce the quantum of sentence against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and others in connection with

The court deferred the matter yesterday due to demise of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad.

The Court also found Lalu's son Tejasvi Yadav and other party leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.

On December 23, the chief, along with 14 others, was found guilty by the court, while seven accused, including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during the '80s and '90s.