A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court was to pronounce the quantum of sentence for former chief minister Lalu Prasad who has been convicted in a case. However, the sentencing has been postponed to Thursday due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad, according to TV reports.

On December 23, the (RJD) chief along with 14 others was found guilty by the court while seven accused including former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra were acquitted.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the exchequer were siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during '80s and '90s.