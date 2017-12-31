JUST IN
Foggy Sunday morning in Delhi, 15 trains cancelled

The minimum temperature recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Passengers, wrapped in woollens, wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station as many of trains were delayed due to fog. Photo: PTI

It was a foggy morning here on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the weather office said.

At least 15 trains were cancelled, 57 delayed and 18 rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent and visibility stood at 400 metres.

"The sky would remain clear in the day ahead," an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

People commute in thick fog in New Delhi on Sunday morning. Photo: PTI

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 and minimum at 6 degrees Celsius.

Saturday's minimum temperature recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
