TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bullets or abuses won't help resolve Kashmir problem: PM Modi
Business Standard

For Modi, Gorakhpur hospital deaths a natural calamity?

He reiterated that people should stand shoulder to shoulder with affected due to natural disasters

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while addressing the nation during the 71st Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while addressing the nation during the 71st Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mourned the deaths of children in a Gorakhpur hospital in Uttar Pradesh as he spoke about the challenges of natural calamities.

"Sometimes natural calamities become a challenge," Modi said in his speech here on the occasion of Independence Day.

"Good rains help the country to flourish," he said, quickly adding that climate change had led to conditions which had affected many parts of the country.

The Prime Minister also referred to the deaths of over 60 children in the Gorakhpur hospital.

"People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters and the tragedy in Gorakhpur," Modi added.

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements