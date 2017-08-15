For Modi, Gorakhpur hospital deaths a natural calamity?

Prime Minister on Tuesday mourned the deaths of children in a Gorakhpur hospital in as he spoke about the challenges of natural calamities.

"Sometimes natural calamities become a challenge," Modi said in his speech here on the occasion of

"Good rains help the country to flourish," he said, quickly adding that climate change had led to conditions which had affected many parts of the country.

The Prime Minister also referred to the deaths of over 60 children in the Gorakhpur hospital.

"People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters and the tragedy in Gorakhpur," Modi added.