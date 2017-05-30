For music lovers: AmpMe app syncs audio on multiple devices now in India

It doesn't matter whether you own an or an smartphone. With AmpMe app, music lovers can now sync audio on multiple devices.

With the app, and users can play the same music together in perfect sync. users can also use AmpMe with Bluetooth speakers that include a microphone.

Announcing its entry into India on Tuesday, Martin-Luc Archambault, CEO and Founder of AmpMe, said: "We are glad to announce our foray into the Indian market, which is touted to be one of the biggest markets in the world in terms of absolute user base, with over 800 million smart devices".

The app enables smart devices to connect with one another and play the same audio content while allowing them to work in unison as a high decibel speaker.

The free-to-use app works by enabling the 'Host' to sync their music with their friends' devices.

The host can use various online sources or their own local library.

When the host hits the 'Play' button, friends will automatically see the nearby party and can click 'Join' with which their devices auto-sync, thereby surrounding the group by the music of their choice.