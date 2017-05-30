For newspapers in India, is it boom or gloom?

News about layoffs and recruitments being frozen abound even as circulation is growing

News about layoffs and recruitments being frozen abound even as circulation is growing

A new Audit Bureau of Circulations analysis shows that the sale of newspapers and magazines in India grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.87 per cent from 2006 to 2016. The latest Ficci-KPMG numbers too show that print media more than doubled to Rs30,300 crore in the same period. Why then are newspapers cutting staff and shutting down editions? In January, HT Media’s Hindustan Times shut down seven of its editions and let go of dozens of people. In February, ABP laid off over 120 staffers including journalists from The Telegraph and flagship Ananda Bazar Patrika. ...

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar