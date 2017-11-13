Foreign tourist arrivals rise by 18% y-o-y in October: Tourism ministry

The on Monday reported an 18.1 per cent increase in the number of (FTA) in October this year, as compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to Nationality-wise, Port-wise data received from the (BOI), the Ministry noted that the number of in October 2017 was 8.76 lakh, while that of October 2016 was 7.42 lakh, thus establishing a growth rate of 18.1 percent year-on-year.

during the period January- October 2017 were 79.96 lakh, reporting a growth of 15.8 per cent over the same period of the previous year. The percentage share of in during October 2017 saw tourists from emerge on top (21.66 per cent), followed by USA (11.57 per cent), (10.23 per cent), (3.79 per cent), (3.36 per cent) and

On the other hand, from China, and Rep. of Korea were the least as per data, with FTA figures of 1.93, 1.66 and 1.48 percent respectively.

In terms of ports, Delhi Airport saw the maximum FTAs, registering figures of 32.56 percent, followed by Mumbai Airport (14.02percent), Haridaspur Land Check Post (11.29percent), Chennai Airport (6.10per cent), Bengaluru Airport (5.19per cent) and Kolkata Airport (4.55 per cent). Amritsar and Trivandrum airport reported lowest figures of 1.53 and 1.20 per cent respectively.

Looking at available figures on arriving on e-tourist visa, during the month of October 2017, a total of 1.76 lakh foreign tourists arrived on as compared to 1.05 lakh during the month of October 2016, thus registering a growth of 67.3 percent YoY.

In the time period from January- October 2017, a total of 12.43 lakh foreign tourists arrived on as compared to 7.81 lakh during the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 59.2 percent.

Maximum tourists that arrived on in October 2017 were from the (18.2 percent), followed by the USA (9.7 percent), France (6.3 percent), (6.0 percent) and Australia (4.3 percent). On the other hand, lowest figures in this regard were reported from Italy (2.2 percent), Netherlands (1.9 percent) and Malaysia (1.6 percent).

In terms of usage of ports, New Delhi Airport emerged on top with 53 percent, followed by Mumbai Airport (16.6 percent), Bengaluru Airport (5.5 percent), Chennai Airport (5.3 percent) and Dabolim (Goa) Airport (4.5 percent). Lowest figures in this regard came from Gaya Airport (0.6 percent), Calicut Airport (0.4 percent) and Trichy Airport (0.4 percent).